Conor McGregor’s Bentley Seized After Arrest for Dangerous Driving

UFC fighter Conor McGregor had his Bentley taken by police after he was put under arrest for dangerous driving. This is not the first time that McGregor has faced driving violations in his country of Ireland. This time, the incident happened in Dublin.

Apparently, the fighter was on his way to the gym. That is when law enforcement stopped him for what his representative Karen Kessler said are, “alleged traffic violations.”

Speeding in Dublin

McGregor was driving his Bentley Continental GT when he was reportedly stopped for traffic violations

The fighter underwent alcohol and drug testing and was eventually released on bail

His Bentley was seized, but it is expected to be returned to him soon

The violations could amount to more than $6,600 in fines and/or six months in prison

As one of the UFC’s biggest and loudest stars, the Irish fighter has caught heat in the past. Right now, what is known is that McGregor was stopped for driving dangerously. He had to undergo drug and alcohol tests and his representative says that he passed those tests.

“Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations,” Kessler said. “He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

After Conor McGregor was subject to arrest, his Bentley Continental GT was seized by authorities. Right now, it looks like he will be getting that car back from their custody if he hasn’t already. For the former double champion, this isn’t the first time his driving has gotten him in trouble. Back in 2017, McGregor faced a $500 fine for speeding in Ireland.

The 33-year-old has had a checkered past with the law. His emotion and intensity aren’t just saved for the octagon. Of course, McGregor is still an active fighter in the UFC. He fought two fights last year against Dustin Poirier. Both of those fights ended in a loss and the second fight has put the Irishman on the mend. He broke his leg during that last fight and has been recovering and training since.

Conor McGregor’s Past History with the Law

Famously, or perhaps infamously, Conor McGregor was involved in a 2018 incident in New York. At an event in Brooklyn, the fighter and his team were apparently confronted by Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. Whatever went down, McGregor went on a rampage and ended up throwing a metal barricade into a bus that the rival fighter was on.

In 2019 he got in trouble twice. Once for smashing a fan’s phone in Miami Beach and then when he punched an old man at a bar in Ireland. That second dispute was apparently due to the man not drinking McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey. He faced an accusation of attempted sexual assault in Corsica in 2020 and just last year punched Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti.

So, the streak continues into 2022. Hopefully, this is something that the fighter can avoid in the future.