PHOTO: Conor McGregor Looks Absolutely Ripped in Latest Social Media Picture

Conor McGregor isn’t back to fighting just yet, but the UFC star appears ready to hop back in the Octagon. A recent image of the ultimate fighting superstar has fans of the sport buzzing.

McGregor recently made the trip to Ibiza to celebrate his 34th birthday. He posted a shirtless photo of himself on Twitter, which has received over 45,000 likes. While one of the sport’s biggest stars has never been out of shape, the latest image shows that he’s even more jacked that usual.

The latest image of McGregor has fans fired up about his return to the sport — whenever that might be.

McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury last July in a fight against Dustin Poirer in UFC 264 last July. He has not competed since the injury, though his longtime coach, John Kavanagh, says the fighter is looking as strong as ever.

“He’s healthy, happy, and it’s great to have him back,” Kavanagh told BBC Sport. “… The last few sessions in the gym here were MMA-orientated — he’s got the all-clear for that now. He did a great session [earlier this past week], we got some great rounds in. He hasn’t lost a beat and was looking great.”

McGregor is expected to return in late 2022 or early 2023.

