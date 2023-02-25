Conor McGregor Makes Bold Prediction for his UFC Fight with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor made a bold prediction for how he’ll handle Michael Chandler in the duo’s upcoming fight in the UFC.

McGregor and Chandler go head-to-head on The Ultimate Fighter reality show as opposing coaches before their much anticipated bout. The fight has yet to be officially scheduled, but it will take place after the show’s finale in August.

In his much anticipated return to the octagon, McGregor broke down how he’ll defeat Chandler.

“I think I’m just going to slice through him,” McGregor said, via The Mac Life. “I think I’m a little too slicy for him than anyone else he’s fought. A little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.”

There are no hard feelings between McGregor and Chandler, despite the latter vying for a fight with the Irishman over the last calendar year.

“I like Michael, we’re blokes,” McGregor said. “I posed with him yesterday. I’ve got no issues with him at all. I think he’s a good fighter. Coaching against him, I’m interested to see his coaching style. He’s more of an athlete type of a guy than a technical martial artist. I know he’s got some skills in the wrestling department, and he’s got some skills overall.

“But as far as the small, finer details, I’m interested to see. I’m happy where I’m at. It will be an interesting one to go against him [on the show] before I go against him [in the fight].”

McGregor even teased, or joked about, a 185 pound fight instead of the reported 170 pounds. Both men are ranked lightweights (155 pounds) in the UFC.

Conor McGregor Too Much For Michael Chandler?

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since July 2021, his third fight with Dustin Poirier. The fight ended prematurely due to McGregor breaking his leg in the first round. It was his second straight defeat at the hands of Poirier.

McGregor is 22-6 in his MMA career but lost three of his last four fights. Two were to Poirier and one was to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

McGregor is a former two-weight champion in the promotion but only fought four times since November 12, 2016. He won his second belt over Eddie Alvarez and became the first to hold two belts at once.

Chandler is 2-3 in the UFC with one loss coming in a lightweight title fight against former champion Charles Oliveira. Chandler was the lightweight champion in Bellator and dazzled fans since his arrival to the UFC Jan. 24, 2021.

Chandler (23-8) shares similarities with McGregor, like going for broke with immense punching power. The two share the same last loss: Poirier. Chandler lost to Poirier via submission back in November.

Chandler called for a McGregor fight following his knockout win over Tony Ferguson last May in an epic showing on the microphone. Now, it’s months away from happening in what could be one of the biggest UFC pay-per-views in history.