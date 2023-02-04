Conor McGregor Next Fight Date, Opponent Announced by Dana White

UFC President Dana White confirmed Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon later this year. White announced Saturday McGregor would face off against Michael Chandler at the end of the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

White said there is no official date for the fight, but the two will square off after the season finale. The two will face off as coaches first. McGregor was previously a coach in Season 22 versus Uriah Faber.

White made the announcement in a bit of a surprise Saturday morning.

“We just confirmed the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter,” White said. “Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will go head to head as the coaches of the Ultimate Fighter. Team McGregor vs Team Chandler. This season premieres Tuesday, May 30 and runs through Tuesday, August 15 on ESPN and ESPN+.

“Then at the end of the season, McGregor and Chandler will fight live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. And I do not have a date or location for that but we will announce it soon. So it’s early in the year but we have nothing for badass events lined up. I’m pumped.”

McGregor teased a return to the show in late January.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is official, per Dana White

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since July 2021, his third fight with Dustin Poirier. The fight ended prematurely due to McGregor breaking his leg in the first round. It was his second straight defeat at the hands of Poirier.

McGregor is 22-6 in his MMA career but lost three of his last four fights. Two were to Poirier and one was to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

McGregor is a former two-weight champion in the promotion but only fought four times since November 12, 2016. He won his second belt over Eddie Alvarez and became the first to do so.

Chandler is 2-3 in the UFC with one loss coming in a lightweight title fight against former champion Charles Oliveira. Chandler was the lightweight champion in Bellator and dazzled fans since his arrival to the UFC Jan. 24, 2021.

Chandler (23-8) shares similarities with McGregor, like going for broke with immense punching power. The two share the same last loss: Poirier. Chandler lost to Poirier via submission back in November.

Chandler called for a McGregor fight following his knockout win over Tony Ferguson last May in an epic showing on the microphone. Now, it’s months away from happening in what could be one of the biggest UFC pay-per-views in history.