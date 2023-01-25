Conor McGregor Responds to Troubling Allegations as Authorities Investigate

Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor responded to troubling allegations of assault from last summer amid an investigation.

Court officials revealed McGregor allegedly assaulted a woman in the summer in Ibiza, Spain, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. The case was previously closed but a judge ordered it to be reopened after receiving more details.

“Ultima Hora, a newspaper in Spain, released a report Tuesday with allegations from an Irish woman that the UFC superstar punched her and threatened to drown her at a party in July on his boat,” Raimondi wrote.

But the UFC star responded to the allegations once again under investigation via a spokesperson.

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN.

This is not the first time McGregor was in legal trouble. Most recently, McGregor was slapped with a lawsuit by a friend over his Proper No. 12 Whiskey.

McGregor also allegedly attacked a man in Italy back in 2021 and had an altercation with music star Machine Gun Kelly.

With McGregor’s latest allegations and response, it was the latest incident out of the octagon as fans wait for his return to the UFC.

Conor McGregor responds to allegations of assault

McGregor denied any wrongdoing of the alleged incident from the summer of 2021.

“The unnamed woman initially told police immediately after the incident that it was not McGregor but another man who attacked her, according to reports from Spanish media at the time,” Raimondi wrote. “Because she did not accuse him at that point, no case was opened in McGregor’s native Ireland, per Ultima Hora. But it will be investigated in Ibiza in light of the change in allegations by the woman.”

The troubling allegations against McGregor occurred July 16, 2022 when the former champion celebrated his birthday at an Ibiza club. McGregor allegedly invited the woman into the VIP area and then his yacht with McGregor’s girlfriend and friends.

“The next morning, the woman alleged that McGregor got surprisingly aggressive and violent with her out of nowhere, punching her in the stomach and chin, lunging at her and threatening to drown her,” Raimondi wrote. “The woman jumped into the water to escape and was rescued by a Red Cross boat, per Ultima Hora.”

McGregor’s team responded to the allegations and denied them once again.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since July 2021, his third fight with Dustin Poirier. The fight ended prematurely due to McGregor breaking his leg in the first round. It was his second straight defeat at the hands of Poirier.

McGregor is 22-6 in his MMA career but lost three of his last four fights. Two were to Poirier and one was to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship. The UFC and McGregor have yet to announce a potential return.

McGregor is a former two-weight champion in the promotion but only fought four times since November 12, 2016. He won his second belt over Eddie Alvarez and became the first to do so.