Conor McGregor Offers Solution in Wake of Nashville School Shooting

UFC superstar Conor McGregor weighed in on the recent tragic school shooting in Nashville by suggesting armed protection for schools.

In a since deleted tweet, McGregor wanted to see armed protection at schools in the United States. He claimed he had protection for his own children while they were stateside with him.

McGregor also stated, in the deleted tweet, that he did that for his kids prior to the recent tragedy.

“Just got an ‘Amber alert’ to my phone while here in Orlando,” McGregor wrote on Twitter, via BJPenn.com. “A smart and quick set up that alerts everyone there is a child missing and with full description and detail also. Very smart. I would like to see armed protection at each school also. I have had my children at school here while stateside and have had my own armed guard present at the school.

“This was prior to the most recent school shooting also. If she shot her way in to that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. Saving those children’s lives. May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!”

Conor McGregor Shares Suggestion for Shootings Amid Fighting Return

Whether McGregor’s suggestion to prevent shootings would work or not is certainly up for debate.

In his much anticipated return to the octagon, McGregor broke down how he’ll defeat Michael Chandler.

“I think I’m just going to slice through him,” McGregor said, via The Mac Life. “I think I’m a little too slicy for him than anyone else he’s fought. A little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.”

There are no hard feelings between McGregor and Chandler, despite the latter vying for a fight with the Irishman over the last calendar year.

“I like Michael, we’re blokes,” McGregor said. “I posed with him yesterday. I’ve got no issues with him at all. I think he’s a good fighter. Coaching against him, I’m interested to see his coaching style. He’s more of an athlete type of a guy than a technical martial artist. I know he’s got some skills in the wrestling department, and he’s got some skills overall.

“But as far as the small, finer details, I’m interested to see. I’m happy where I’m at. It will be an interesting one to go against him [on the show] before I go against him [in the fight].”