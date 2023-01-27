Conor McGregor Struck by Car While Riding Bicycle

A terrifying accident happened today in Ireland as Conor McGregor was getting in a workout on his bicycle. The UFC fighter has been away from the ring for some time, focusing on a movie career for a bit. This latest news was almost tragic.

When you’re out on the roads running or biking, no matter where you are, it can be dangerous. That’s as true here in America as it is in Ireland apparently. Conor McGregor was hit from behind while cycling as a driver was hit with the bright sun in his face and couldn’t see the athlete on the road.

While we don’t know what happened as McGregor was struck, he appears to be doing just fine in the videos he took afterward. He chalks it up to his wrestling and judo training for allowing him to have the presence of mind to land safely.

The man who hit him was about in tears, and then seemed terrified as he learned who he had hit. That’s The Notorious, Conor McGregor. The fella felt horrible, of course, and gave the fighter a ride.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full [speed] straight [through] me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

Nick probably feels worse than he can say for hitting the Irish icon with his car. This would be like if someone in Louisville, KY had ran over Muhammad Ali.

All things considered, probably not the hardest hit that Conor McGregor has ever taken.

Conor McGregor Getting Ready For UFC Return?

Now that Conor McGregor has done his movie stuff, it looks like he’s ready to get back to what he got famous for. Beating dudes’ faces in. While his exit from UFC was not what he imagined in his last two fights, he might have some left in the tank. Or, he might have some knowledge to lend other fights.

Let’s not forget this man was a two-division champion. You can talk about how much better the talent has gotten in the sport, but that feat will live on forever.

The fighter has teased a return to the UFC, but maybe not in a fighting role. He could be joining up as a coach at the Ultimate Fighter House. He was once a coach for some up-and-coming fighters and was able to win his challenge as coach. His team was triumphant over Urijah Faber’s.

Conor McGregor says that he’s been offered a role to coach once again. Could we see a return of the Season 22 winner of The Ultimate Fighter? Will we ever see him in an octagon again?