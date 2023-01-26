Conor McGregor Teases Return to UFC Ultimate Fighter

Conor McGregor teased a return to the UFC’s Ultimate Fighter show with his latest Instagram post.

McGregor previously coached on the promotions reality show designed to find the next great mixed martial artist. While McGregor has yet to return to the UFC for a fight, and faced legal troubles this month, he could come back on television.

“This is a snap from the original ultimate fighter house,” McGregor wrote in his Instagram caption. “Where I coached vs (Urijah Faber). This photo was just before the show tho. It was right before I won my first world title beating (Urijah’s) teammate (Chad Mendes) around. I then went on to coach the famous fight show straight after the fight.

“With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor, and my new and first ever ufc gold belt, I waltzed into the notorious fight gym in Las Vegas. The slickest suits and shouts the show had ever seen before. On top of the silverware. And I coached my team to victory. Crazy. Some journey. I have just been offered to coach this role again. I like it. It is full immersion which is needed. I see fighters lining up. I know (what’s) ahead. (I’ve) been ready (NSFW). #StayReady.”

He coached on Season 22 of The Ultimate Fighter back in 2015. Now, McGregor teased a return to the show as a coach.

There is no doubt McGregor drew eyeballs to the show and has eight of the top 10 highest-selling pay-per-views in UFC history as the headliner. That is an absurd number.

Whether or not McGregor ever fights again, fans would love to see him on the show as a coach. Not only that, he is a big-time entertainer for television and the Ultimate Fighter would love to have McGregor back in the UFC sphere.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since July 2021, his third fight with Dustin Poirier. The fight ended prematurely due to McGregor breaking his leg in the first round. It was his second straight defeat at the hands of Poirier.

McGregor is 22-6 in his MMA career but lost three of his last four fights. Two were to Poirier and one was to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship. The UFC and McGregor have yet to announce a potential return.

McGregor is a former two-weight champion in the promotion but only fought four times since November 12, 2016. He won his second belt over Eddie Alvarez and became the first to do so.