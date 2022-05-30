Controversial NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Shares that He Won’t Play in 2022

On Saturday, controversial NFL wide receiver and free agent Antonio Brown addressed his future and admitted he doesn’t plan on playing in the league next season. Following his infamous midseason exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown revealed he has no plans on signing with another team. While he didn’t go as far as announcing his retirement, the wideout shared that fans shouldn’t hold their breath over him playing anytime soon.

During a recent Fan Controlled Football league broadcast, Brown revealed that he won’t play in the NFL in 2022. The 7-time Pro Bowler said he’s accomplished everything he could in the league. He also stated that his career can’t go on forever and hinted that he may be done with football for good.

“Obviously we live the game, but you can’t play forever,” Brown said during the broadcast. “I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game.”

During his conversation, on-field reporter Charly Arnolt asked if fans will see Brown back on the gridiron next season. The wide receiver flat out said no.

“Nah,” Brown answered. “Don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

Earlier in the interview, the 33-year-old also spoke about his career outside of football. Since he left the gridiron last season in a mid-game tantrum that went viral, Brown has stayed busy with various ventures. He became the head of rapper, producer, and designer Kanye West’s Donda Sports – a full service sports brand. Additionally, Brown has focused on his own rap career since leaving the game.

“I do what I want,” Brown said. “Obviously I’m a 12-year veteran, one of the best players of all time, and my job is to live. Life is about living. We all gonna die. … I’m a rapper, I do shows, I’m an independent businessman. Business booming.”

.@AB84 interview with @CharlyOnTV



Discusses his music career, playing football next season, and all things FCF@fuboSports pic.twitter.com/d3pigdoLO2 — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 29, 2022

Antonio Brown Walks Off Field During Live NFL Matchup

For those that need a refresher, Antonio Brown may be responsible for the most infamous walk-out in NFL history. Especially since he walked out on his team in the middle of a regular season game.

On January 2, Tampa traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets for a late season matchup. The Bucs struggled for much of the game as they trailed to the lackluster Jets. As tempers boiled over on Tampa’s sidelines, cameras caught Antonio Brown stripping off his gear and throwing it into the stands.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Brown has had his fair share of controversy in recent years while at his various NFL stops. They started at the end of his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler, and continued during his time with the then-Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. However, no one had seen Brown go off the rails like this mid-game.

The Super Bowl-winning receiver ripped off his jersey and shoulder pads and tossed them away. Then, he removed his gloves and undershirt and tossed them into the stands for fans. He then walked across the gridiron, through the end zone, and into the locker rooms all while play continued on the field. We now know that might be the last image we ever see of Brown on an NFL field. FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer shared further details of the wild scenes after the game from the perspective of Bucs’ head coach Bruce Arians.

“Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out,” Glazer tweeted. “On if he saw AB take his jersey off. ‘Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.'”