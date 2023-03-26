Controversial Foul Call Leaves March Madness Fans Furious at Officiating After SDSU-Creighton

Just when you thought March was at its maddest, the ending to the San Diego State-Creighton Elite Eight game happens. Fans are furious with a controversial foul call that wound up deciding the outcome of Sunday’s game.

With seven seconds remaining in the game and the score tied at 56-56, San Diego State had one last opportunity to win the game in regulation. Darrion Trammell attempted a floater with 1.2 seconds left but the shot was off the mark.

But, fortunately for SDSU, a foul was called on Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard. The Bluejays star gave Trammell a bump on the shot attempt, causing officials to call a foul.

Not many fans agreed with the call. Below is the video clip of the controversial call. We’ll let you be the judge:

This controversial foul on Creighton helped San Diego State (+125 ML) move on to their FIRST Final Four in program history 😱😱



Did the officials get the call correct? 🤔pic.twitter.com/dQ22sp9Pyg — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) March 26, 2023

Trammell missed the first free throw attempt but converted the second, putting the Aztecs ahead 57-56. A Hail Mary pass from Creighton went out of bounds to end the game.

San Diego State is heading to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The Aztecs have plenty to celebrate making an impressive run to the Final Four. But there’s no question that last foul call will be talked about for quite some time.

Fans Blast Officiating at End of SDSU-Creighton Game

As you can imagine, quite a few fans weren’t too pleased with how Sunday’s first Elite Eight game between SDSU and Creighton ended. Many, particularly on the Creighton side, were furious with the final foul call on Ryan Nembhard.

One fan thought officials should’ve swallowed the whistle in that circumstance:

You don’t make that call man.. you just don’t. — Bretty (@Bretty_In_CB) March 26, 2023

Another individual suggested that officiating has decided too many games during March Madness. Sunday’s result between San Diego State and Creighton didn’t help:

https://twitter.com/WattUp67/status/1640089284706291714?s=20

Another chimed in that players should determine the outcome not the officials:

Wow….how anyone can defend this official is not a true fan if the game!! Players should decide outcomes!! Horrible — Blacksoxs (@brooten12) March 26, 2023

Believe it or not, there were actually some fans that agreed with the call. Sure, it came at an important stage in the game but they still believe it was the proper whistle.

One individual said it was clearly a foul — even if it came at the end of the contest:

His hand literally goes on his hip and he pushes it’s a foul 😂 — Brandon_Shipley (@BrandonShipley0) March 26, 2023

Another simply said it was “clear as day.”

Clear as day call. — Potrero Hill Pete (@PotreroHillPete) March 26, 2023

Most people seem to agree that Nembhard actually fouled Trammell on the shot. If it was called at any other stage in the game, there probably wouldn’t be quite the uproar.

The debate about whether it should be called in the moment is what’s circulating on Twitter. What are your thoughts on the controversial call?