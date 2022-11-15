Cooper Kupp’s Fantasy Football Owners Are Distraught With His Injury News

Cooper Kupp fantasy owners are down bad over the latest diagnosis of the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) star receiver’s injury.

Kupp will have ankle surgery Wednesday and be placed on injured reserve, head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday. Kupp, who will miss a minimum of four games, suffered the injury — a high ankle sprain — in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) in Week 10 Sunday. McVay said the “tightrope” procedure typically has a recovery time of five to six weeks, per ESPN.

His injury comes at a pivotal time for fantasy football owners, as playoffs are right around the corner. Owners have tough decisions to make such as to buy or sell at the trade deadline. Based on the timeline, Kupp will miss the remainder of the fantasy football regular season.

Cooper Kupp managers right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ia93DHSnyi — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) November 15, 2022

“Cooper Kupp could miss the next 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain,” one Twitter user wrote. “At this point, might as well just hold him out the rest of the season. And just like that, many fantasy managers are left scrambling right before the trade deadline.”

Kupp, 29, finished as the No. 1 overall player in fantasy football in 2021 after a historic season. Kupp hauled in 145 receptions for 1,947 yards with 16 touchdowns — a key reason why the Rams lifted the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. He’s followed that up with another strong campaign — 75 receptions for 812 yards with six touchdowns in nine games.

“Cooper Kupp with a potentially season-threatening injury, R.I.P. to yet another fantasy season,” one Kupp fantasy owner tweeted.

Cooper Kupp Speaks Out on Suffering High Ankle Sprain

Kupp took to Twitter Tuesday to thank everyone who reached out and offered their support.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out and sent prayers!” Kupp wrote. “This is unfortunately just part of the game. Appreciate having a trusted medical team around me. Gonna get this thing fixed, then get back to work to get back to work!”

Replacing Kupp will be a difficult task for the Rams. Kupp has accounted for 35.7% of the Rams’ catches this season, the highest mark of any player in the league.

“Obviously you never ever replace a player like Cooper Kupp,” McVay said. “But we’ve got to figure out the best way to accentuate the skill sets of the guys that will be playing.”