Cooper Rush No Longer Owns Perfect Record as Cowboys’ Starting QB After SNF Loss to Eagles

Well, it was a good run. Cooper Rush enjoyed a perfect record as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys through his first five games, but it came to an end on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Cowboys 26-17 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night. The loss marked the first time Dallas has lost a game with Rush starting a game. He’s now 5-1, dating back to the 2021 season.

Rush has stepped in for Dak Prescott, who suffered an injury in the team’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys lost that game 19-3 but won each of the next four contests. Dallas is 4-2 on the year.

Rush made franchise history this year, becoming the first quarterback to win his first five games as the starter. When you think of some of the all-time greats to wear the uniform — Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Tony Romo and others — that’s a pretty impressive accomplishment.

Sunday marked Rush’s worst performance of his career. He completed 18-of-38 passes for 181 yards and had just one touchdown with three interceptions.

There’s no question that Rush has performed admirably in Prescott’s absence. Sunday night just didn’t go his way. You have to admit, though, it was one hell of a run.

Will Dak Prescott Return to Cowboys Soon?

Not much information has been revealed regarding Dak Prescott’s potential return to the field. Shortly after suffering the injury, team owner Jerry Jones said the quarterback might be back “sooner than expected,” but didn’t put a timetable on it.

The Cowboys received some good news last week, with Prescott starting to throw again. That’s obviously a positive sign. But does that indicate he’ll be back under center soon?

Jones still won’t put a timetable on a potential return. What he did say, though, is that he wants to see Prescott “spin the ball,” before he’s back on the field.

“Well, let’s just put it like this, he’s got to spin the ball. He’s got to really spin the ball. Just think about it: put your hand down on something like what would be equivalent of a football. Try to do that without thumb strength. Try to spin that ball,” Jones said, per NBC Sports. “Try to direct that ball without thumb strength if you really have a broken thumb. Can’t do it. But if you have strength and can grip the ball, then you can spin the ball.”