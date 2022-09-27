Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win

No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win.

In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”

Cooper Rush originally played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2017 to 2019. He then moved to the New York Giants as a practice squad member in 2020. Just a few months after being in New York, Rush returned to Dallas.

During a recent interview with The New York Post, former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett, spoke about Rush’s return to Dallas. “Other guys can be more impressive in a workout environment,” Garrett explained. “He’s got decent size, decent athletic ability, a decent arm all of that. But what we saw in Dallas right from the start with him was that whenever he went into an 11-on-11 situation, good things happen. He completed passes, moved the team, scored points.”

However, Garrett stated that the “decision-makers” with the Giants felt as though they weren’t overly impressed with how Rush played. “To me, Coop is not someone who wows you physically. Sometimes you get caught up in that. Sometimes those decisions happen.”

However, first-year Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale spoke highly of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. “I see a guy that’s a starting quarterback in this league. Just watching him and the decisions that he makes, I think he’ll have a long career as a quarterback in this league.”

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Shares His Thoughts About Potentially Becoming a Full-Time NFL Starter

Meanwhile, as he spoke to NBC Sport’s Pro-football Talk, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush spoke about the possibility of becoming a full-time NFL starter.

“Every time you’re out there you just want to go play ball and do your job,” the Dallas Cowboys player explained. “Fortunately, I have a very good football team. That helps. Great players around me and you just want to keep getting better.”

Speaking about making his second career start earlier in the 2022 season, Rush shared, “You just want to keep improving, tons of stuff to look at and learn from and that’s what we will do this week.”

Following the victory of the New York Giants, Rush spoke to ABC 8 about how he felt physically during the game. “The heart rate goes up and bam you’re in there. Obviously this situation is a little different than usual, on the run in the middle of a two-minute drive. Never done that one before.