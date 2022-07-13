Court Reportedly Tosses Out Airport Assault Case Involving Ex-Denver Broncos Defensive Back Brendan Langley

A court dropped an assault case involving former Denver Broncos defensive back Brendan Langley, according to a report from TMZ Sports. The incident occurred at Newark Liberty International Airport back in May.

An argument between an airport worker and Langley turned violent two months ago. The former NFL defensive back struck the United Airlines employee multiple times, causing him to bleed. However, Langley said he acted in self-defense.

Former NFL player Brendan Langley arrested, United worker fired after brawl at Newark airport. https://t.co/LRakbHcPAY pic.twitter.com/hRtDR2KkYu — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 26, 2022

The altercation resulted in Langley’s arrest on May 19 and he faced a simple assault charge. United terminated the worker shortly after the incident.

Langley’s attorney, Halim Dhanidina, told TMZ Sports the employee was the first to turn things physical during the spat. He also called the former Denver Bronco names and continued to harass him.

“We are grateful for the court’s decision which puts an end to this ordeal that began nearly two months ago when Mr. Langley was assaulted then wrongfully arrested and charged for exercising his rights under the law,” said Dhanidina.

The Incident Also Resulted in Suspension for Brendan Langley

Now that Brendan Langley no longer has to worry about the legal side of the altercation, there’s still a question about his future in football. Shortly after signing a deal to play wide receiver for the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders, Langley was suspended for his involvement in the airport scuffle.

The team has not yet commented on the latest development.

“The Stampeders take matters such as these very seriously,” team president/general manager John Hufnagel said in May. “After learning details of the incident including the filing of a criminal charge, we are indefinitely suspending Brendan Langley.”

The Denver Broncos selected Langley in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the team and tallied just six tackles. The organization waived him before the start of the 2019 season.

Langley had a brief stop with the Seattle Seahawks before signing a contract with Calgary.

The Stampeders suspended Langley indefinitely following the altercation at the airport. With the course dismissing the case, we’ll see if the team reinstates him.