Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: 9/11 Anthem Sees First Responders Bearing Flag, NFL Fans Weigh In

The Sunday Night Football showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys is off and running at Jerry World.

Not before, however, the NFL held a special 9/11 National Anthem featuring first responders bearing the U.S. flag on the field. It was a solemn trumpet rendition of the National Anthem — performed by Herb Alpert.

Chills. Honoring the 21st anniversary of 9/11 during the National Anthem at @ATTStadium pic.twitter.com/Bvy09kZPcg — Scott Smith (@ScottSmithFOX13) September 12, 2022

Fans were impressed by the anthem and sounded off on social media with their thoughts ahead of the Buccaneers-Cowboys matchup.

Man idk who I gotta pick between Bucs and Cowboys. I’m just looking for a great game. But this national anthem performance!!!! — Tyler (@OhNoTyBo) September 12, 2022

Beautiful playing of the National Anthem! Sign him up for long term contact! 2nd best thing all day! Cowboys vs Bucs! 🏈🎺 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/SWFCDNv00l — Janet Massaglia-French💙⚾️🇺🇸💋 (@gbgirl3333) September 12, 2022

Feeling all the feels watching the National Anthem at the Bucs/Cowboys game. It makes me kinda excited to soon call the US my new home. #honorarymerican — NC (@natcourey) September 12, 2022

Tom Brady Begins Likely Final Season in the NFL

Just ahead of Week 1 kicking off, reports came out that this season — the 23rd of Tom Brady’s career — would likely be his last. It’s been an eventful offseason for the 45-year-old, who retired, un-retired and then took an 11-day absence during training camp tending to a “personal matter.”

But he’s here — wearing No. 12 and in red. That’s all that matters to the Buccaneers, who have their eyes on a second Super Bowl championship in three seasons.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, return this season with change in the air. Gone are key starters from last year’s No.1 offense. Departures include Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. The tackle tandem of Tyron Smith and La’el Collins are gone as well. Smith due to injury, Collins having signed with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. The pressure is on Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to carry the load and help lead the Cowboys to their first NFC Championship game since 1995.