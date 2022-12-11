Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott Fined by NFL for Salvation Army Kettle Bell Celebration

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott will be making a non-voluntary donation to the NFL for their “Zeke-in-the-Box” celebration last weekend. The league has fined the two over $26,000 for their actions.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported that both Elliott and Prescott received $13,261 fines for the celebration. It happened after Elliott’s four-yard touchdown run in the Dallas Cowboys‘ 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Elliott hopped into the Salvation Army’s giant kettle bell — which has become somewhat of a tradition at AT&T Stadium. Prescott then went over to the ball and turned the imaginary crank until Zeke popped out.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott were fined over $26,000 for this TD celebration last weekpic.twitter.com/ZBmMddsN5Q — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 10, 2022

We’ve got to be honest, that’s a celebration style we’d love to see more frequently. Unfortunately, not many players will want to pay the $13,000 fine that comes with it.

Officials were willing to let the celebration go, not throwing a flag. The NFL, however, was not quite so easy on the superstar running back and quarterback.

The fines to Elliott and Prescott marks the second time the NFL has issued fines to Dallas Cowboys players for a Salvation Army kettle bell celebration.

Cowboys Tight Ends Fined for Whac-A-Mole Celebration

Before Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott showed off their “Zeke-in-the-Box” celebration, the Dallas tight ends broke out their own unique celebration. It also involved the Salvation Army kettle bell.

On Thanksgiving, after Peyton Hendershot scored a touchdown against the New York Giants, he and three other Cowboys tight ends jogged over to the bell.

Three tight ends hopped into the bell while Hendershot stood outside. Hendershot then played Whac-A-Mole as his teammates randomly popped up and down. You can see the full celebration here.

The NFL didn’t allow that to slide, either.

Dalton Schultz received a $13,261 fine, Jake Ferguson’s was $4,895 and Sean McKeon got slapped for $4,994. Hendershot received the lowest fine at $3,944.

Can’t imagine why some people still refer to the NFL as the “No Fun League.”