cowboys-fans-extremely-confident-heading-into-tnf-matchup-with-titans

Given all of the injury woes of their opponents, Dallas Cowboys fans are feeling a little cocky ahead of their TNF game against the Titans. Can you really blame them? The Titans are lucky that the season is coming to an end, they almost need open tryouts to fill out the roster.

No Derrick Henry and no Ryan Tannehill – that’s mainly why Cowboys fans think TNF is a layup win. Of course, the NFL has shown time and time again that ain’t always the case. Even the easiest of games on paper can turn into battles.

That won’t stop fans from feeling confident in Dak, Zeke and the boys. Folks on Twitter approve of Dallas over Tennessee 87% to 13%.

Who Wins Thursday Night Football?!#DallasCowboys or #Titans — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) December 29, 2022

Cowboys Fans Expect Big TNF Win

The Cowboys on TNF, what’s better than that? I guess if they had an opponent with a full and healthy roster… at any rate, that won’t stop those Dallas fans from hyping up their team.

“Tonight’s game gonna be a blowout but at least we get to see some quality football from the Cowboys point of view,” one person tweeted.

The only people more upset about the Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill news besides Titans fans – Eagles fans. They don’t want any easy games for Dallas and Cowboys fans know it. One more week to make the Birds sweat.

“Looking like a blowout Cowboy win,” a fan said. “Keeping the pressure on Philly for at least another week.”

With all of this hype, Cowboys fans just hope they can get the job done on TNF. You never know when the lights come on and the ball is in play. Anything can happen.

“If the Cowboys don’t win like 42-6, that’s slightly disappointing,” a Dallas fan tweeted. That’s a high bar to clear, but they have scored 40+ on four occasions this season.

Are we about to get another huge offensive game from the Cowboys? Fans think that this isn’t going to be close. I think that they are likely right, but that’s why they play the games. Can Josh Dobbs upset Dak Prescott and company?