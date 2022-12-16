Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘Pretty Sure’ Eagles Hate Him After Jalen Hurts Hot Take

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons knows exactly how the Philadelphia Eagles feel about him after his recent hot take about quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Appearing recently on “The Voncast,” Parsons shared the following exchange with Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.

“Is it Hurts or the team?” Parsons asked Miller.

“I think it’s a little bit of both, man,” Miller responded.

Parsons laughed before saying “it’s system and team.”

Speaking with the media Thursday, the second-year pro addressed his previous comments about Hurts.

“I’m pretty sure they hate me,” Parsons said, via ESPN. “… I mean, you’ve got to stand on everything you say just as a man, but obviously, they small-clipped it and took one line of what was really talked about,” Parsons said. “But no pun intended or no disrespect to Hurts, I think he’s doing great this year. But you know me, I’m a defensive guy and I said the Eagles’ defense is the team to watch. They just got helluva players over there that’s been making plays all year, so from a defensive aspect, I know how offensive guys get all the credit, so I just want to stick up for the defensive guys because the conversation was most valuable player, is it just quarterback?

“Sometimes, I say, ‘I know a couple of defensive guys who deserve to be in that conversation,’ or even other positions, you know. Even receivers. Look at what Tyreek Hill is doing this year. So it’s nothing towards no quarterbacks or anything like that. It’s about most valuable player and what people bring to their team. That’s what the conversation was about. That’s just where I stand on it.”

A few Eagles responded to Parsons Wednesday, most notably offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. Mailata said he and his team were focusing on the Chicago Bears this week, rather than what Parsons said about Hurts — one of the MVP favorites.

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game,” Mailata said. “Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don’t know who the f— they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week.That’s how we do it here. I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

Parson and the Cowboys will host Hurts and the Eagles in Week 16 on Christmas Eve. Until then, Parsons said his focus is on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’ve got to focus on Trevor Lawrence,” Parsons said. “How do I get to Trevor Lawrence when he’s coming together. He’s a hell of a player, and what they bringing, that’s where my focus is. I was just having a good conversation with Von, a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast, and the next thing I know it’s a s—storm. You see how that goes.

“We were just talking football. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts or any other player in any way. I’m just talking football. Like, if football is a hurtful conversation, then what are we playing for? I think the job is more hurtful than the conversation, you know?