Cowboys OL Jason Peters Calls Eagles Fans ‘F—— idiots’ Ahead of Philadelphia Return

Having spent eleven seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Peters knows that fans in the “City of Brotherly Love” are a different breed.

Peters will once again experience what the loud and boisterous Philadelphia faithful has to offer — this time as a visitor. Peters, now a member of the offensive line for the Dallas Cowboys, hopes to be in the trenches for the Cowboys’ (4-1) Week 6 matchup against the Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night. Ahead of the NFC East divisional showdown, Peters had an interesting way of describing the fans who will be in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I just know Philly fans are f—ing idiots when it comes to the camaraderie and the Cowboys, any team, really,” Peters said Wednesday, via NFL.com. “They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty. They’re going to cuss at you. … Philly fans are the wildest fans out there.”

Peters, 40, was the longest-tenured Eagle up until his departure following the 2020 season. He spent 2021 with the Chicago Bears (2-3), before signing with Dallas late this past offseason after the injury to left tackle Tyron Smith. A member of that 2017 Super Bowl champion Eagles squad, Peters said that he is looking forward to coming back.

“I got my first Super Bowl there. I laid a lot of bricks there,” Peters said. “Philly, that’s my city. Just to go back, it’ll be great to beat ’em.”

Jason Peters, Cowboys Set to Embark on Another Game Without QB Dak Prescott

If Peters suits up — as he missed last Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) — he will be protecting backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush will get his fifth consecutive start filling in for the injured Dak Prescott. Prescott practiced in limited fashion on Thursday — his first since picking up the injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2).

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has said that Prescott will not return until he logs a full week of practice. That should put him in play to return in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions (1-4). But until then, it’ll remain Rush’s job, who has impressed team owner Jerry Jones.

“I can’t say enough about his play,” Jones said. “What it has possibly done for this team this season to give us a chance to sit here after these last three ball games and maybe have the opportunity we’ve got for the rest of the year. It’s amazing. It’s far more than what I would’ve expected.”