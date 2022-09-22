Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Claims He’s Open to QB Competition Between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush

Jerry Jones has been the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. After a 1-15 start in his first season, the Cowboys quickly became one of the league’s premiere franchises in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls that decade. However, since the 1995 Super Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys have failed to return to prominence.

Now, after a rocky 1-1 start which saw the Cowboys get blown out by the Buccaneers but also saw the team beat the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals, Jerry Jones is doing what he does best: stirring the pot.

On Thursday, while talking to reporters, Jones indicated that he would be fine with a quarterback competition unfolding between the injured starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush.

Dak Prescott left the fourth quarter in the loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. After the injury, it was announced that Prescott would miss somewhere between 6 and 8 weeks with the injury.

Cooper Rush started against the Cincinnati Bengals and played admirably filling in for Prescott. Rush finished the 20-17 victory going 19 for 31 and passing for 235 yards and a touchdown.

When prodded by a reporter about whether Jones would “want a controversy,” Jerry Jones responded “of course I would.”

You can view Jones’ full response below.

Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said he’d walk to New York if it meant Rush played so well going forward that the Cowboys had a tough decision to make pic.twitter.com/3aG98I3Fx5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2022

“Of course, that means we’ve won,” he said. “If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott played…over these next few games…I’d walk to New York to get that.”

“Do you think he can do that?” another reported asked.

“Well, I don’t know that,” Jones responded, smiling. “But you can’t find on record where I said that about Dak Prescott, when he stepped in and did it.”

Obviously, Jones is saying that he would be thrilled if Cooper Rush actually played well enough to make the Cowboys consider keeping him as starter once Prescott returns.

The situation would eerily mirror Prescott’s rise to prominence in Dallas, as he took over for an injured Tony Romo and never relinquished the reins.

It’s certainly not expected for Rush to play as well as Prescott did in relief of Romo back in 2016. However, Jerry Jones is saying he couldn’t discount Rush just yet.

However, the comments probably won’t sit well with Prescott, who was just paid $126 million last year and will be paid $160 million over the next four years.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on Jerry Jones’ comments.

“Huh?” one person said. “What!” another said.

“Why bro?” asked one Cowboys fan.

“My god this man thinks he’s on a reality show every press conference,” one person wrote. “Stop looking for quotes jerry and update us on the players big bro.”

“Noooooo jerry noooooo just stop talking! Why cant you retire already man?” one angry fan remarked.