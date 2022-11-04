cowboys-owner-jerry-jones-not-convinced-dan-snyder-seriously-considering-selling-commanders

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder might talk about selling his NFL franchise, but another owner isn’t so sure. Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to believe that a transaction is on the horizon.

Friday, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and fielded questions about Snyder’s announcement earlier this week. It sounds like the Dallas Cowboys owner is in wait-and-see mode.

“I don’t think I was necessarily surprised because he recently acquired a very significant portion of the team,” forty percent from his other partners,” Jones said.

“And at the same time, he’s entertaining the building of a new stadium. The acquisition of the partnership interest, as well as the building of the new stadium, is going to require huge economic resources, almost unthinkable economic resources. And so these are the times that you sit down and start your noodling, so to speak, or try to figure out how you’re going to get there and what you’re going to look like when you get there. So this doesn’t surprise me that he set up a time of real, real planning or real thinking about how to manage the economic resources it takes to be where we want the Washington team to be.”

Jones didn’t completely dismiss the idea of Snyder selling, but believes it’s likely to be a minority stake.

Jerry Jones answered questions about the Washington Commanders days after the Snyders released a statement about a potential sale. In a statement posted by the organization, the family has hired a bank to “consider potential transactions.”

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” the team said in the statement.

Recently, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay called for the NFL to remove Snyder as owner.

“I believe there is merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders],” Irsay said. “There’s consideration that he should be removed.”