LOOK: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Sports ‘Blind’ NFL Referee Costume on Halloween

Jerry Jones put his “I don’t give a bleep” attitude on full display this Halloween. The Dallas Cowboys owner sported a costume that probably won’t pass the NFL approval test.

Jones dressed up as a blind referee for the holiday this year. Most people seemed to get quite a kick out of the get-up, chalking it up to a league owner having some fun on Halloween. Is that how the NFL will see it, though?

Commissioner Roger Goodell typically doesn’t like to see comments or criticism of the league’s official. There’s a chance Jones faces some sort of fine for his Halloween costume this year.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with the epic troll Halloween costume. A blind ref.

Hope @nfl has a sense of humor

Jones probably understood that consequences of his actions, though. And it was probably still worth it to him.

For the longest time, the NFL’s unofficial moniker became known as the “No Fun League.” You can bet fans will start tossing that phrase around again if Jones is fined for his Halloween outfit in the coming days.

Jerry Jones Discusses Cowboys’ RB Situation

Jerry Jones has made some big headlines this week — though that’s not really anything new. Before showcasing his hilarious Halloween costume, the Dallas Cowboys owner talked about the running back situation.

Jones was asked about a potential running back “controversy” following Tony Pollard’s outstanding performance Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

While Ezekiel Elliott sat out with injury, Pollard busted loose for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. It prompted some to question whether there might be a battle for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart.

“There’s no argument,” Jones told reporters. “Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver, Zeke’s ability, what he does for us in pass protection, and frankly, Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there, and we’re going to go where Zeke goes. He’s that integral to our success.”

Pollard definitely took advantage of his opportunity on Sunday and continues to provide the Cowboys with an explosive combination out of the backfield. He just won’t be the lead back while Zeke is in town.