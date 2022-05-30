Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Says He Feels ‘Blessed’ and ‘Healthy’ Heading into Upcoming Season

Dak Prescott has had a solid NFL career up to this point, and it’s hard to argue that. A former star at Mississippi State, Prescott has thrown for 22,083 yards and 143 touchdowns in six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Although he’d like to have a Super Bowl win under his belt, Prescott may be able to accomplish that sooner than later.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Cowboys’ quarterback has shared that he feels both “blessed” and “healthy.” That’s certainly something positive to hear from the team leader as he embarks on his seventh NFL campaign. Most importantly, a strong statement like the one Prescott gave just goes to show how eager he is to get back out on the field.

“Blessed to have this team, have this platform, have the teammates we do,” Prescott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “In seven years, to be one of the older guys, it’s different obviously from the time I came in but knowing the impact I have on these young rookies and not just me, all these guys and players — expedite their growth, make sure they’re ready to play now and get them ready for training camp.”

While Prescott knows that he has to have the right attitude to lead the Cowboys’ younger players, being healthy definitely helps out. So, exactly how healthy is he coming into the upcoming season?

“Healthiest I’ve been in a long, long time,” Prescott said. “So, I’m just blessed just to start there and to be able to come in healthy and just to work on myself and just overall my whole game and not just particularly getting one element of my body healthy.”

Prescott, Cowboys Looking to Get Back on Track in 2022

It’s safe to say that the 2021 season didn’t go in the Cowboys’ favor. With high expectations coming into the campaign, Dallas was able to win 12 games but lost in its playoff opener. Coming into this year, Dak Prescott and the team are looking to make a deep postseason run.

Speaking on the subject of how successful the team can be in 2022, Prescott made it clear that he has plenty of confidence in the Cowboys’ squad.

“We know what we have in this locker room and we know what we can be”” Prescott said. “Talent is one thing. But if you don’t fulfill, it doesn’t really mean anything. I’m excited for those guys to be able to do that and for them to prove people wrong. I know what this team has.

“We definitely didn’t take a step back. We’re going to continue to get better and that’s what this offseason is about and that’s what moving forward is.”