Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Didn’t Start on Sunday Night Football Due To ‘Disciplinary Issue’

For those paying attention, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not start the game on Sunday Night Football. It was a surprising omission for many NFL fans. When the Cowboys lined up for a prime-time game with the Indianapolis Colts, Zeke was on the sideline. Now we know the reason.

Tony Pollard got the nod to start. This Dallas team really gets cooking when both of those backs are having a good game. This was less to do with a balanced attack and more to do with other issues. According to the big man himself, Jerry Jones, it was not a significant issue, but one that needed to be addressed.

Sunday night’s game is the first time that Ezekiel Elliott has not started a game in his career while on the active roster. Outside of injury, this is new territory for the talented back.

After the game, Jones didn’t give a specific answer. However, he said that it was something minor such as a phone ringing during a team meeting. So, don’t expect any more news out of this story as far as punishment is concerned. Jones made a point to say it is “not a demotion” according to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports.

Followed up with Jerry for more context here. No off-field behavior or major issues per Jerry. Phone going off in meeting type of issue, he said. Jerry also emphasized this is “not a demotion” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 5, 2022

While Ezekiel Elliott led the team with the most carries on the day, he didn’t have the most productive. Still, in a 54-19 bashing on the Colts, including 33 points in the fourth quarter, Elliott was solid. He had 77 yards on 17 carries and punched one into the endzone.

Meanwhile, the starter Pollard led the attack in terms of yards. He put up 91 yards on 12 carries and scored twice on the day.

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys Dominate Colts During SNF

A lot went down during that blowout on Sunday night. The Cowboys didn’t have an easy game to start. In fact, the Colts were in this the whole way. That was until the fourth quarter. Things just fell apart as the team had no answer for the Dallas defense or offense to finish the game.

Fans were excited about the red white and blue helmet stripes the Cowboys sported on their helmets. There aren’t many wild things that the team does with their uniforms. They keep it simple and classic most of the time. So, it was a welcome and subtle addition.

This was a great game for Cowboys fans and more of a nightmare than anything for folks in Indianapolis. Even with Ezekiel Elliott starting on the bench it was a big day for America’s Team.