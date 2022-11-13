Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Not Playing Against Packers: Here’s Why

Ezekiel Elliott continues to stand on the sidelines. The Dallas Cowboys star running back is missing his second-straight game after suffering a knee injury in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, according to the Sporting News.

Elliott did not play in Dallas’ Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears, a 49-29 victory for the Cowboys. Last week, the team had an off week. This Sunday, Dallas traveled to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers.

In Elliott’s absence a few weeks ago, backup Tony Pollard put together a monster show on the ground. He rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears, and also caught one pass for 16 yards.

Not a bad day with Elliott on the sidelines.

This season, Elliott has continued to be the Cowboys’ No. 1 option out of the backfield when healthy. He’s rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries.

Dallas entered Sunday’s game with a 6-2 record, in the thick of a division race in the NFC East.

Jerry Jones Dismisses Idea of RB Controversy Involving Ezekiel Elliott

After Tony Pollard eviscerated the Bears defense on the way to a 20-point victory, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faced some questions about the running back situation. Some wondered if Pollard might leapfrog over Elliott into that No. 1 spot.

Jones, who has put a lot of trust and faith in Elliott, dismissed that idea.

“There’s no argument,” Jones told reporters. “Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver, Zeke’s ability, what he does for us in pass protection, and frankly, Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there, and we’re going to go where Zeke goes. He’s that integral to our success.”

Pollard might not overtake Elliott for the top spot on the depth chart at the running back position. But Dallas does find itself in a great situation this season out of the backfield.

Through the first eight games, the combination of Elliott and Pollard piled up just under 1,000 yards on the ground and accounted for nine total touchdowns. Having that time of one-two punch out of the backfield is certainly a huge advantage in the NFL.