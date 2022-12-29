Cowboys-Titans: How, When to Watch Thursday Night Football

Rejoice, NFL fans, we should have a fun game in store for Thursday Night Football this week. Those have come few and far between during this season, but the Week 17 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans should be more entertaining.

There’s plenty at stake this week, as the Cowboys are hoping to keep their hopes alive for an NFC East division title. The Titans are in a similar spot, hoping to get back atop the AFC South standings.

Here’s how fans can tune in for Thursday Night Football this week:

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (11-4) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-8)

Dallas Cowboys (11-4) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-8) Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. CT

7:15 p.m. CT Location: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Stream: Amazon Prime Video/Twitch

Amazon Prime Video/Twitch Spread: Cowboys -14

Dallas enters Thursday’s game having won five of its last six contests. Tennessee, on the other hand, is hoping to end a five-game losing streak.

This week’s game marks the final Thursday Night Football contest of the 2022 NFL season. Next week, all 32 teams close the regular season on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans are going to be short-handed for the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. The Titans will turn to Josh Dobbs to lead the offense against a skilled Cowboys defense.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, star running back Derrick Henry has been listed as “doubtful” to play in the Thursday night contest. That’s a significant blow, as Henry has rushed for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

It’s going to be an uphill battle for the Titans. Can they find a little December mojo and pull off the upset? Or will Dallas keep its division title hopes alive for another day?