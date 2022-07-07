Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Thinks He Could ‘Eventually’ Play On Same Team as Brother, Current Bills Receiver Stefon

Trevon Diggs experienced tremendous success in his sophomore season in 2021. Intercepting 11 passes, Diggs tied a Dallas Cowboys franchise record for most in a single-season. Entering his third year, the first-team All-Pro guns toward defensive supremacy with teammate Micah Parsons. However, the idea of sharing an NFL sideline with a blood-relation also piques the cornerback’s interest.

Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills wide receiver and Josh Allen’s No. 1 target – goes way back with Trevon. They’re brothers. The five-year age gap gives Stefon the upper-hand in league notoriety, but Trevon’s second year with Dallas caught plenty of attention.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the 28-year-old said linking up on the same sideline didn’t seem plausible. Diggs says, “I want to finish with the Bills, and I’m pretty sure he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.”

However, his 23-year-old counterpart rings a different tune, saying, “Who knows? I feel like it could happen eventually.”

Assuming Stefon follows through with his plan to remain in Buffalo until retirement, it means Trevon must wait until free agency before jumping ship to Orchard Park. The receiver received a four-year extension worth $96 million this offseason. The corner’s rookie deal expires at the end of next season.

Playing together might not be plausible. But it’s certainly an entertaining thought considering the character of both players.

Leaving Dallas Easier Said Than Done For Diggs

When Micah Parsons expressed his desire to dominate the league as the best defensive-tandem alongside Trevon Diggs, he probably meant longterm. Diggs’ departure in 2024 would unquestionably throw a wrench into those plans.

However, Parsons – the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year – has wide-eyes for their future together. In addition to the linebacker’s plan to break the NFL single-season record for sacks in 2022, solidifying a relationship with Diggs means overtaking Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams as the league’s top pairing.

It’s a tall task to begin with, but without Stefon in Dallas, one dream lands on the cutting-room floor.