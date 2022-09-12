Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Social Media Sounds Off After Ezekiel Elliott Debuts Bizarre Helmet

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back for his seventh season in the NFL and is sporting an interesting helmet.

Ezekiel Elliott shares a striking resemblance to Robocop with his lid and was trending on Twitter shortly after cameras caught him during the Cowboys’ Sunday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

I know Ezekiel Elliott’s helmet has to be trending… pic.twitter.com/U4F6oyhHyv — B.P. Cox (@BPCox_IPS) September 12, 2022

Beyond Robocop, NFL fans found other comparisons for Elliott and his helmet.

Plot twist, Top Gear fans: Ezekiel Elliott was actually The Stig pic.twitter.com/rdzLW0Se7z — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) September 12, 2022

Power Rangers, anyone?

Ezekiel Elliott Healthy, Looking to Return to Old Form

The 2022 season is an important one for Ezekiel Elliott as it is the last season he’s owed guaranteed money from the Cowboys. The 27-year-old is looking for a bounce back after a down season in 2021, in which he played through a partially-torn ACL. He’s also looking to hold off Tony Pollard for snaps, who emerged last season in a bigger role.

Nevertheless, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated this offseason that Ezekiel Elliott has to be the feature of the offense.

“We gotta have Tony Pollard out there. No, seriously, Zeke’s gotta be our feature, and he is our feature,” Jones said. “We can feature him in a lot of different ways. We all recognize what he does in the passing game because of his protection ability. Don’t ever underestimate that especially with Zeke. Zeke takes some tolls when he’s out there as a back blocking.

“So it’s critical that we make Zeke — because he’s capable of being that — really the focus of what we’re doing. Now then, Pollard, there’s plenty of room for Pollard. There’s plenty of room for Pollard when Zeke’s in there. Pollard needs to get the ball.”