Crazy Theory About Tom Brady’s Absence from Buccaneers Stirs Up Social Media

The 2022 NFL season is approaching quickly and nobody can find Tom Brady. OK, it’s not like he’s actually missing, but he’s absent from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, leading to some wild speculation about his whereabouts.

Rumors about Brady’s status are spreading like small-town high school gossip. One theory, in particular, took social media by storm this week — even though there’s no evidence to support it.

Fantasy football analyst Kendall Valenzuela came up with a theory that Brady is actually filming The Masked Singer.

Valenzuela’s theory includes the fact that the show airs on FOX and Brady recently signed a major broadcast deal with the network. Plus, the quarterback’s former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown have appeared on the show.

The Masked Singer is a reality show in which celebrities are disguised in crazy costumes and take part in a signing competition. Could that be the 45-year-old’s current venture?

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Brady’s absence has been planned. He didn’t have a specific date for the quarterback’s return, though he expects him back sometime after Tampa Bay’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Everything mentioned in the video is purely speculative. But … it’s not the worst theory in the world.

Social Media Buzzes Over the Tom Brady The Masked Singer Theory

Social Media had a collective “ah-ha!” moment when The Masked Singer theory surfaced this week. Many people now believe that’s where the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is spending his time.

Twitter erupted after Valenzuela posted the video, sharing her thoughts on Brady’s situation.

Though Todd Bowles hasn’t provided many detailed updates on Brady, he fully expects the quarterback to be the Week 1 starter when the 2022 season kicks off.

Tampa Bay opens the year on Sunday Night Football, playing the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in primetime. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 11 on NBC.