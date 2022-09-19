Cris Collinsworth Cracks ‘Rude’ Joke About Melissa Stark on SNF, Blames His ‘Doppelgänger’

Cris Collinsworth made a joke aimed at new NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, who just joined the Sunday Night Football team.

The color commentator was in the booth alongside Mike Tirico in the Green Bay Packers’ 27-10 win over divisional foe Chicago Bears.

During the fourth quarter, the longtime analyst decided to make a joke about Stark not being punctual at work. She teased him back, calling the joke “rude,” and Collinsworth claimed it was his “doppelgänger” that had actually made the remark.

The hilarious exchange started when Mike Tirico pointed out that two clocks at Lambeau Field were set to different times. One clock inside the stadium featured the actual time, 10:06 p.m. CT. The other clock outside was set a few minutes ahead to 10:23 p.m. CT. This was a nod to the always on-time Vince Lombardi, Green Bay’s legendary head coach.

What the hell, Collinsworth pic.twitter.com/RTKdUJZr3r — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 19, 2022

However, when Mike Tirico finished his observation, Collinsworth spoke up.

“And here is Melissa Stark time right here,” drawing yellow line over the clock that read 10:06. He didn’t explain the context of the joke, but it appeared to mean that she may often be tardy.

“So, you just get a little bonus time right there.”

Tirico then let out a big laugh.“That is unfair,” he said while Stark seemed confused by Collinsworth’s remark.

“Wait, what does that mean even mean?” she asked. “That is so rude.”

When Tirico asked if Stark has been late to work, she responded, “I’m the newbie to the group and I’m always on time.”

Cris Collinsworth Says His ‘Doppelg änger’ Made Odd Remark

Collinsworth then added, “That wasn’t me, that was my doppelgänger.” Stark then joked back, asking if someone named “Frank” was in the booth.

Stark returned to primetime as part of NBC’s new Sunday Night Football crew. She’d been on a two-decade hiatus from primetime reporting. The veteran reporter previoisly worked for the NFL Network and replaced Michele Tafoya, who left to pursue a career in politics.

Tirico replaced Al Michaels. Michaels is now in the booth with Kirk Herbstreit for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

This year marks Cris Collinsworth’s 14th season on Sunday Night Football, of which Collinsworth and Michaels became staples over the past decade.

The broadcast had plenty of funny moments between the pair. Tirico said that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “the deepest thinker you’re going to find around the National Football League,” to which Collinsworth laughed hard.

Rodgers, now in his whopping 18th season with the Packers, spoke candidly on different podcasts in recent months like the Joe Rogan Experience and Club Random with Bill Maher. In these episodes, he’s talked about his journey of love, mental health and medicine, and politics.