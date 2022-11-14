Cris Collinsworth Says Jimmy Garoppolo Can ‘Lead’ 49ers to Super Bowl

There might be a lot of Jimmy Garoppolo doubters out there, but NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth isn’t one. NBC’s Sunday Night Football analyst recently said he believes the quarterback can lead the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl.

During the offseason, Garoppolo was on the trading block as the Niners looked ready to move forward with Trey Lance. However, San Francisco ultimately signed Jimmy G to a one-year deal worth $7 million.

At the time, Collinsworth couldn’t believe there was serious consideration to trade Garoppolo.

“When people asked me about it in the beginning, I was like, ‘Why would you trade Jimmy Garoppolo?’ This year I think they’re sitting on a heck of a team,” Collinsworth told 49ers Talk.

San Francisco’s decision to re-sign Garoppolo proved beneficial early. Lance started the first two games of the season but was injured in the second and will miss the remainder of the season. In Lance’s place, Garoppolo has guided the 49ers to a 5-3 record.

Collinsworth thinks Garoppolo is capable of winning more than just a few games.

“Could Jimmy go to any system and be All-Pro? I don’t know. But I know he can take this team anywhere they want to go,” he said. “Can they win a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo? Absolutely, they can. Absolutely, they can.”

Jimmy Garoppolo Leads 49ers Over Chargers

Cris Collinsworth got another first-hand look at Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. They played the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, getting an important win.

Garoppolo completed 19-of-28 passes for 240 yards and scored one rushing touchdown in Sunday’s 22-16 win over the Chargers. The 49ers are now 5-4 on the year and sit just a half-game behind Seattle in the NFC West.

There’s a real shot Garoppolo leads the team back into the playoffs.

This season Garoppolo has thrown for 1,931 yards and 11 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He’s maintained a 66.8% completion rate and has rushed for two additional scores on the year.

Not too shabby for a backup who was once on the trading block.