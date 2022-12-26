Cris Collinsworth Left Completely Speechless After Awful Tom Brady Moment: VIDEO

Tom Brady’s age is starting to show, and at one point during Sunday Night Football, it left NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth speechless. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback just didn’t have the same touch in the Christmas Day game between the Buccaneers and Cardinals.

One of Brady’s most questionable plays game late in the second quarter with the Bucs owning a 6-3 advantage. On a 3rd-and-1, the 23-year veteran missed a wide-open Russell Gage, forcing Tampa Bay to punt.

Collinsworth couldn’t find the words to describe the terrible play, which should’ve been an automatic first down.

“I got nothing,” Collinsworth said while laughing. “I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here. … I don’t know what I’m watching.”

Cris Collinsworth not sure what he's seeing out of Tom Brady: "I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here…I don't know what I'm watching." pic.twitter.com/xve9cTSteY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2022

When Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in his first year at Tampa Bay, many of us thought he’d found a way to defeat Father Time. Sunday night’s performance might indicate that the future Hall of Famer might be slowing down a bit, after all.

Brady struggled for most of Sunday night’s game. He completed 32-of-48 passes for 281 yards with two interceptions and just one touchdown. But the Bucs still found a way to secure a victory, defeating the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.

Tom Brady Shines in OT to Lead Bucs to Victory

Tom Brady may not be as good as he once was, but he’s as good once as he ever was. After struggling through 60 minutes on Sunday Night Football, he found some juice deep down and orchestrated a game-winning drive in overtime.

After the Bucs defense forced the Cardinals to punt on their first possession in overtime, Brady completed all six of his passes for 69 yards. It set up a 40-yard field goal attempt for Ryan Succop.

Succop, who converted all four field goal tries on the night, drilled the game-winner to get the win. Tampa Bay improved to 7-8 on the season and is closing in on a division title.

So, even though Brady didn’t have the best night of his career on Sunday, he still found a way to get the job done.