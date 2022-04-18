Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of His Newborn Son: ‘Greatest Pain Any Parent Can Feel’

Manchester United football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodrigez are celebrating the bittersweet birth of their twin daughter and son. Tragically, the couple’s newborn son died during childbirth. Thankfully, their new daughter survived.

On Instagram, Ronaldo announced the tragic news with a photo of the message. In his post, the 37-year-old soccer star noted the conflicting feelings of celebrating their daughter while mourning their son.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” the announcement read. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Ronaldo concluded the post, “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Currently, it is unclear the condition of Georgina following the traumatic birthing process. The couple has yet to disclose how exactly their infant son passed away.

In October 2021, the couple first announced that they would be expecting twins, adding to their growing family. Already, Ronaldo and Georgina have four children altogether. The couple welcomed twins Eva and Mateo four years ago through a surrogate shortly before becoming pregnant with now-three-year-old Alana. Ronaldo also has another son, 11-year-old Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship.

On Father’s Day last year, the football star expressed his gratitude for his children.

Soccer Community Responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Heartbreaking News

Of course, fans, friends and teammates have quickly sent their condolences to the international soccer star and his family. On Twitter, Ronaldo’s own team shared a thoughtful and supportive message.

“Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano,” Manchester United wrote to Ronaldo. “Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Meanwhile, soccer fans joined the conversation with their own thoughts.

“Stay strong @Cristiano,” one fan said. “Deepest Condolences. We love u so much. Yeah Life is Hard sometimes. U know more about that than any of us.”

Another fan posted a heartwarming video of the soccer star and his children playing soccer, learning from home and sharing a few kisses.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and georgina rodriguez you guy’s would have been so much down now it’s so heart breaking to hear the news he will be flying in heaven with the gracious of god I’m with you’ll ‘We’re with you’ll as the whole Football community is with you’ll out deepest sorry,” the fan captioned the clip.