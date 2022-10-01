CTE Expert Blasts Miami Dolphins, Says Tua Tagovailoa Should Sit Remainder of Season

Criticism of the Miami Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s situation over the past week continues to be at the forefront of the NFL news cycle. On Friday, a CTE expert blasted the organization in an interview with TMZ Sports and says the quarterback should never play for the team again.

Chris Nowinski, an expert in the field of traumatic brain injuries, said the organization didn’t show much concern for the quarterback. For that reason, he believes Tagovailoa shouldn’t wear a Dolphins uniform again.

“The Dolphins did not take care of you,” Nowinski told TMZ Sports. The fact they put you out there, frankly, If I were [Tua], I would not go back and play for the Dolphins, because this was not just a failure of the medical team, this was a failure of the coaching staff, and failure of ownership.”

Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground in Miami’s Thursday Night Football game against Cincinnati, smacking his head against the turf. Tagovailoa left the field on a stretcher and was transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

The quarterback’s injury came just four days after he exited a game against the Buffalo Bills with an apparent head injury. Tagovailoa returned to the game and said his back was the problem in a post-game interview.

Nowinski also told TMZ Sports that Tagovailoa shouldn’t play the remainder of the season.

“My advice would be, having been through it and knowing so many dead athlete stories where there was suicide or some aspect of CTE or some traumatic brain injury, do not go back this season,” he said.

After the brutal nature of the injury, fans across the NFL offered concerns for Tua Tagovailoa. On Friday, the third-year NFL quarterback released a statement on his health.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night,” Tagovailoa wrote. “It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out.

“I’m feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates. #TT4G #FinsUp.”

The NFLPA launched an investigation into Miami’s handling of Tagovailoa’s injury last week vs. Buffalo. The league, and the Dolphins, face even more criticism following the quarterback’s injury during Thursday Night Football.