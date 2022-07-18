WATCH: Curious Canine Wanders onto Tour de France Course and Causes Major Problems

The old saying goes that curiosity killed the cat. It almost claimed the life of a dog during this year’s Tour de France, too.

One curious canine wandered into the peloton during the 12th stage of the 2022 Tour de France. As you can imagine, the dog’s presence on the course clogged up traffic, even causing a crash.

A handful of cyclists were taken out because of the dog’s curiosity, including Yves Lampaert from Belgium. Below is the video of the dog wandering out of the spectator area and onto the course:

Most riders stayed upright during the dog’s panicking moments. Lampaert was one of the unlucky ones to fall off his bike, and he wasn’t too thrilled about it.

“I don’t remember a lot,” he said, per the New York Post. “I just saw the dog at the last moment and then the guy in front of me braked really hard. I didn’t expect that and then I came down. We’ve seen this happen before in the Tour and it’s not funny when it happens to you. I wasn’t a dog lover before and this certainly hasn’t helped.”

A dog on the loose is just the latest problem the Tour de France has encountered this year.

This Year’s Tour de France Has Endured Some Wild Moments

Did you believe a dog running onto the Tour de France path is the craziest thing to happen in this year’s event? Because if so, you’re wrong. It’s just the latest in a string of wild events.

Italian cyclist Daniel Oss withdrew from the event after suffering a broken neck in Stage 5 of the Tour de France. He crashed into an oblivious fan at a high rate of speed, resulting in a major collision.

Daniel Oss suffered this horrible crash yesterday and still managed to finish the stage. But his team has since said he is out of #TdF2022 after “additional examinations revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra requiring immobilisation for a few weeks”. pic.twitter.com/Xv9SpCWj52 — Sophie Smith (@SophieSmith86) July 7, 2022

Miraculously, Oss finished the stage. However, further medical examinations revealed he sustained a fractured bone in his neck, forcing him to withdraw.

But wait, there’s more!

Climate activists blocked a portion of the course during Stage 10 of the race. The protestors delayed the race by approximately 15 minutes before police were able to clear the path.

Who would’ve thought there could be so many wild moments during the Tour de France?