Curt Schilling’s Brittney Griner, Russia Detainment Comments Lighting up Social Media

Late Sunday night, three-time World Series champion Curt Schilling shared his opinion on the Brittney Griner situation. The former MLB pitcher quote-tweeted LeBron James from six days earlier and told her to “OBEY THE F—ING LAW,” among other things:

I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws? https://t.co/3SPJ5KJyA6 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) July 18, 2022

Following Schilling’s tweet, other Twitter users chimed in. There were plenty of folks who supported his take:

Exactly! Why is our government acting like she did nothing wrong ? Ic a Russian athlete did the same here would we just let them go? I don’t think so — Donna J (@Auggies_Mom) July 18, 2022

“Why is our government acting like she did nothing wrong?” one asked.

Pretty simple..travel worldwide and obey the laws — TCB (@Bruins6477) July 18, 2022

“Pretty simple..travel worldwide and obey the laws,” another said.

When you’re a guest in another country, act accordingly. Being an American is not a “get out of jail free” card. You are responsible for understanding and following the laws.



The potential sentence for the crime is harsh, but their country, their rules. — DankeGlock (@DankeGlock) July 18, 2022

“The potential sentence for the crime is harsh, but their country, their rules,” one pointed out.

I've been to 73 countries and you don't mess around with this sh*t when you travel. Singapore, for example, has the DEATH penalty if you bring in the wrong substance. If you're not prepared to check your drugs, even prescription, you shouldn't travel. — Scarlett (@ScarlettMarieC) July 18, 2022

“If you’re not prepared to check your drugs, even prescription, you shouldn’t travel,” another said.

Some of these arguments make good points. Even if you are not aware of a law – if you break it, you break it. Ignorance is not a viable defense. Does Griner’s punishment fit her crime? Maybe, maybe not. If a Russian athlete broke the law in the United States, would they face a similar situation? Maybe, maybe not. But they are at least questions worth asking.

On the other side, many Twitter users stated their disagreement with – or just general distaste of – Schilling:

I agree she should obey the law. However, your comments are insensitive and off mark. Her offense (less than a gram of marijuana) should have kept her incarcerated for a few days not months. You wouldn’t be ok with situation if you were in her position. — Saul (@sa_arias31) July 18, 2022

“You wouldn’t be ok with situation [sic] if you were in her position,” one pointed out.

Schilling supports Russia instead of a fellow American. Sounds about right for him. — EasternTime (@EasternTime2023) July 18, 2022

“Schilling supports Russia instead of a fellow American. Sounds about right for him,” another sounded off.

😂😂 curt schilling we don’t care what you think — TY (@DeadleeMcdagger) July 18, 2022

And then “curt schilling we don’t care what you think” is always a classic.

Yeah break da law the old fashion way by using $75 million worth of Rhode Island taxpayer money for a bullshit video game company. — Steve Nagle (@snaglepuss) July 18, 2022

Of course, @snaglepuss is referencing Schilling’s bankrupted video game company, 38 Studios. Ten years ago, he defaulted on millions in loans from the state of Rhode Island and never paid most of his employees.

Curt Schilling, Other Athletes Get Folks Fired Up About Brittney Griner

LeBron James got plenty of heat last week when a new trailer for his HBO show The Shop: Interrupted came out. He had a specific comment about Griner that did not sit well with many people.

In addition, Army serviceman and former mixed martial arts fighter Tim Kennedy found it “ironic” that Griner is asking for help now when she “protested her own government” during the 2020 WNBA season:

