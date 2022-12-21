‘Dak is Ass’: LeSean McCoy Torches Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Live TV

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn’t a believer in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Making an appearance on FS1‘s “Speak” Tuesday, McCoy, the former Philadelphia Eagle, was blunt in his assessment of Prescott’s play this season.

.@CutOnDime25 had a lot to get off his chest about Dak Prescott, and @DavidHelman_ obviously disagrees. Get your popcorn ready for this one! 😂🍿 pic.twitter.com/7Q5BKFYdDp — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) December 20, 2022

“Dak is ass,” McCoy said. “Can I say that on TV? ‘Cause he is ass ass.”

McCoy pointed to the Cowboys’ 40-34 Week 15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which Prescott threw two interceptions, including the overtime pick-six which handed the Jaguars the victory. Dallas blew a 17-point lead en route to the loss.

McCoy believes Prescott hasn’t made the best of decisions this year and placed blame on him for the 31-28 Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers as well. Prescott has thrown multiple interceptions in a game four times this season, all coming within the past six weeks.

“The picks he’s throwing, he’s not even trying to fit the ball through the needles or smaller windows,” McCoy said. “These are like, easy passes. They run the ball well. What else can you do? I’m paying you $160 million, that’s how you play? If you tell me that’s outstanding, I don’t know what to say. I’m lost for words.”

Jerry Jones Praises Play of Dak Prescott

Outstanding is the exact word Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used to describe the play of Prescott in the loss to Jacksonville.

“We can win with him playing like that to be trite. I thought he played outstanding,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “As we see, he wasn’t playing against chopped liver out there. And, so, I thought he did play really well. I thought he made good decisions. Overall we can — if he plays like that, we can win most games.”

Jones, however, noted he would like to see the Cowboys clean up the turnovers. Prescott has thrown 11 interceptions in nine games this season, two shy of the career-high 13 he threw in 2017, albeit in 16 games.

“Certainly those interceptions can neutralize great execution and effort in other parts of the game. And that’s being trite,” Jones said. “I can tell you right now the definition of aggressiveness does not have to include turnovers. Aggressive does not. And I do like aggressiveness without turnovers.”