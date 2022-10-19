Dak Prescott Medically Cleared to Make Dallas Cowboys Return

Dallas Cowboys (4-2) head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday that quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play.

Prescott has been sidelined with a fractured right thumb since the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3). He underwent surgery on Sept. 12 and was expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks. In all likelihood, he will make his return in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions (1-4) Sunday.

Following Dallas’ Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) on Sunday Night Football, Prescott indicated that a Week 7 return was the plan.

“That’s my plan,” Prescott said Sunday, via ESPN. “Obviously, got to see the doc, but, yeah, that’s kind of my plan.”

Prescott has slowly but surely been making progress, practicing with the team on a limited basis last week. Ahead of last Sunday’s game, in which Prescott was listed as questionable, he went through a scripted workout with several practice squad receivers.

Cowboys Ready for Dak Prescott’s Return

In Prescott’s absence, backup Cooper Rush guided the Cowboys to a 4-1 record. Rush hit the proverbial brick wall against an undefeated Eagles team. Rush completed 18-of-38 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Though Dallas failed to score more than 25 points in any single game with Rush, the formula ultimately proved successful. Play stout defense, run the ball and play turnover-free offense. Up until Sunday, it was working to perfection.

Prescott praised Rush for his play over the last five weeks.

“I mean, I never really had any doubt that the team wouldn’t do what they just did,” Prescott said. “Obviously, y’all know me, [I’m] very optimistic. Got a lot of pride in this team, know the guys that are on this team, the defense, know what Cooper is capable of. So, yeah, obviously disappointed I couldn’t be with the guys along what, the past five weeks, I guess. But excited to move forward and happy as hell with the position that we’re in, and we can get rolling.”

With Prescott back in the fold, Dallas may finally be able to show the NFL what its offense is fully capable of.

“Sky’s the limit,” receiver CeeDee Lamb said Sunday. “The offense is very good, and everyone knows this. When we get him [Prescott] back, we’re going to show everybody.”