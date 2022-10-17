Dak Prescott Planning on Making Cowboys Return in Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) have enjoyed great success with Cooper Rush filling in at quarterback for the injured Dak Prescott.

But now, it’s time for the return of the $160 million dollar man. Prescott, who has been sidelined for six weeks following right thumb surgery, is eying a Week 7 return against the Detroit Lions (1-4).

“That’s my plan,” Prescott said Sunday, via ESPN. “Obviously, got to see the doc, but, yeah, that’s kind of my plan.”

Prescott made the comments as he boarded the team bus following the Cowboys’ 26-17 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) on “Sunday Night Football.” Prescott injured the thumb in the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3). He underwent surgery on Sept. 12 and was expected to be out four-to-six weeks. Prescott has slowly but surely been making progress, practicing with the team on a limited basis this week. Ahead of Sunday’s game, in which Prescott was listed as questionable, he went through a scripted workout with several practice squad receivers.

Dak Prescott pregame throwing session, coming right at ya pic.twitter.com/5PMAeBDNgT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 16, 2022

Head coach Mike McCarthy has said that he wants Prescott to get a full week of practice in before playing.

“I plan on going into this week and trying to get my full week of practice,” Prescott said.

Cowboys Looking Forward to Getting Dak Prescott Back

Rush, who had began his career 5-0 in relief of Prescott, hit the proverbial brick wall against an undefeated Eagles team. Rush completed 18-of-38 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Though Dallas failed to score more than 25 points in any single game with Rush, the formula ultimately proved successful. Play stout defense, run the ball and play turnover-free offense. Up until Sunday, it was working to perfection.

Cowboys right guard Zach Martin praised Rush for the job he did while Prescott was out.

“When you get your starting quarterback back [it’s great],” Martin said. “But Coop, I can’t say enough of what he’s done for us this year. We talked about it after that first game that we’ve got to right the ship while [No.] 4 is out. I think Coop answered the bell and did just that. He’s done a great job. But obviously, when Dak’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

Receiver CeeDee Lamb said that the “sky’s the limit” for the Cowboys’ offense once Prescott returns.

“Sky’s the limit,” Lamb said. “The offense is very good, and everyone knows this. When we get him back, we’re going to show everybody.”