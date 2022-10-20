Dak Prescott Reveals if He’s Starting for the Cowboys on Sunday

Dak Prescott is back. The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) quarterback announced Thursday that he will start and be under center in the Cowboys’ Week 7 home matchup against the Detroit Lions (1-4).

Prescott, who has been sidelined since the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3), said that he will not wear a brace on his surgically repaired right thumb. He added that he has no limitations gripping the football.

“I’m thankful that I’m healthy,” Prescott said.

Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Wednesday that Prescott had been medically cleared to play.

Following Dallas’ Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) on Sunday Night Football, Prescott indicated that a Week 7 return was the plan.

“That’s my plan,” Prescott said Sunday, via ESPN. “Obviously, got to see the doc, but, yeah, that’s kind of my plan.”

Prescott has slowly but surely been making progress, practicing with the team on a limited basis last week. Ahead of last Sunday’s game, in which Prescott was listed as questionable, he went through a scripted workout with several practice squad receivers.

Dak Prescott pregame throwing session, coming right at ya pic.twitter.com/5PMAeBDNgT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 16, 2022

Dak Prescott’s Return Comes at Perfect Time for Cowboys

Backup Cooper Rush went 4-1 in Prescott’s absence, though his play tailed off in the past two games. Rush hit the proverbial brick wall against an undefeated Eagles bunch, completing 18-of-38 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Dallas failed to surpass 25 points in any game that Rush started. The Cowboys, instead, have relied on their defense to carry them through games. That unit ranks eighth in total defense and is allowing just 16.3 points per game, the third-lowest amount in the NFL.

Speaking with the media this week, Prescott praised Rush and his teammates for their play since his injury.

“I mean, I never really had any doubt that the team wouldn’t do what they just did,” Prescott said. “Obviously, y’all know me, [I’m] very optimistic. Got a lot of pride in this team, know the guys that are on this team, the defense, know what Cooper is capable of. So, yeah, obviously disappointed I couldn’t be with the guys along what, the past five weeks, I guess. But excited to move forward and happy as hell with the position that we’re in, and we can get rolling.”