Dallas Cowboys Announce Blockchain.com Partnership, Become First NFL Team to Land Crypto Deal

The Dallas Cowboys have made history as the first NFL team to enter the world of cryptocurrencies after striking a deal with Blockchain.com. The Texas-based team owned by Jerry Jones and the crypto financial services company announced their newly formed partnership on Wednesday.

The NFL franchise revealed that the deal makes Blockchain.com the exclusive digital asset partner of “America’s Team.” Blockchain.com is one of the leading crypto companies in the world dating back to 2011. The alternative investment company got its start as the first Bitcoin blockchain explorer 11 years ago. They would later create a cryptocurrency wallet that made up 28% of bitcoin transactions between 2012 and 2020. Since the creation of Blockchain.com in 2011, more than $1 trillion in crypto has been traded on the platform.

Blockchain.com co-founder and CEO Peter Smith recently spoke about his company’s new NFL partnership. While at the Cowboys’ headquarters, The Star, Smith made the announcement at a press conference with Jerry Jones. The company also posted the news on their website as Smith called the Cowboys partnership a “natural fit.” In a statement of his own, Jones said he takes pride in being the first NFL team to have an official cryptocurrency partnership.

“Blockchain.com is one of the oldest and most trusted digital asset platforms in the world, has easy-to-use products and remains relentlessly focused on customers,” Jones said on the Cowboys’ website. “They are bringing Wall Street to Main Street by making digital assets available to anyone, anywhere in the world – and that’s a touchdown for our millions of global fans. We take pride in being the first team in the NFL to sign an official cryptocurrency partnership, and are proud to venture into this innovative business with Blockchain.com.”

Blockchain.com CEO ‘Honored’ to Partner With the Dallas Cowboys

As cryptocurrencies become more mainstream, alternative investment companies continue to make their way into the sports world. The Los Angeles Lakers longtime stadium name, Staples Center, recently changed after partnering with Crypto.com. The crypto website paid more than $700 million for the Crypto.com Arena naming rights. That partnership immediately became one of the richest naming deals in sports history.

Additionally, some teams in various professional sports leagues are now accepting cryptocurrencies in their stadiums as payment. That includes the MLB’s Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals. Plus the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, and the NHL’s San Jose Sharks. The Dallas Cowboys will now be the first NFL team to accept crypto in AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys also shared further details of the groundbreaking NFL crypto deal. The partnership also includes a club space inside their Arlington Stadium and rights to social and digital integrations. Blockchain.com will also receive priority signage throughout AT&T Stadium in addition to other advertising.

Smith said his company will provide in-game activations as part of the fan experience. Blockchain.com will also help educate members of the franchise, the team, and its diehard community of fans about cryptos.

“We chose to partner with the Cowboys because they represent the most trusted brand in professional sports. They compete with a champion mindset, and believe in long-term partnerships,” Smith said during the announcement.

“Growing up in rural America where football is deeply rooted in the culture, I’m incredibly honored to join forces with the world’s most valuable sports franchise and the Jones family, who have dedicated their lives to building a first-class franchise on and off the field for 33 years,” he added.