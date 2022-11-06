Dallas Cowboys Are Seriously Interested in Odell Beckham Jr., And Social Media Is Losing It

NFL Network recently confirmed that Odell Beckham Jr. is definitely “on Dallas’ radar.” The team has made sure to continue “to check in on his health and … his recovery from the knee injury.”

NFL Network also noted that the original plan for OBJ to return to football in November has now moved to December as he recovers.

The #Cowboys are among the teams who have checked on Odell Beckham Jr’s health recently as he recovers from ACL surgery. From me and @RapSheet on Dallas keeping OBJ on its radar: https://t.co/7bBXSjnwHv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2022

Sources have also told CowboysSI.com that Beckham’s “circle” (of friends and family, many with local ties) have urged the two-time All-Pro to include Dallas on his wish list.

Beckham continues to rehab his way back from a knee injury sustained during last season’s Rams win in the Super Bowl. He recently hinted that the Buffalo Bills are high on his landing spot wish list. And the Bills talk pretty openly about wanting to acquire the former first-rounder.

“If we think he can help this team,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, “we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.”

Bills star Von Miller, Beckham’s teammate with the Rams, has essentially promised the receiver is coming to Buffalo. OBJ added to the drama when he posted questions to social media about where his locker would be at Bills HQ.

He also at one point failed to include the Cowboys on a playful list. Things seemed to have changed, recently, though. More recently, though, Dallas legend Michael Irvin indicated that he’d spoken to Odell Beckham Jr. and that the two-time All-Pro is “interested” in the Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones seemed to scoff at the idea as recently as Oct. 24, but the conversation with Irvin info may have changed things.

Dallas COO Stephen Jones hinted at a possible acquisition. Around trade-deadline time, when the Cowboys fell short of acquiring Houston’s Brandin Cooks, Jones said: “Trades “aren’t the only way you acquire players.”

Fans React to Idea of Odell Beckham Jr. Playing for Cowboys

“Odell as a cowboy. HOW BOUT DEM COWBOYS!!!!” one fan wrote online in anticipation of a move.

However, other fans expressed doubt in the report by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. “Can’t ring chase and go play for the Cowboys,” one said, referencing Beckham’s reported desire to play for a championship contender.

“Odell isn’t going to the cowboys,” another said. “He’s coming home to Ny.”

Another account posted a photo of Odell Beckham Jr. hanging out with his close friend Sterling Shepard, who was his teammate when he played for the Giants.

At the end of the day, we’re sure plenty of teams have reached out about Beckham’s services.

“Ian, EVERYONE has @obj on their radar,” one fan tweeted.

Buffalo GM Brandon Beane recently mentioned the different issues that need to be worked out before a team signs Odell Beckham Jr.

“OBJ is a heck of a talent,” said Beane. “You have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would all have to line up. But yeah, you can – a guy of his talent, of course, we would look into that.”