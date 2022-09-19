Dallas Cowboys Beat Cincinnati Bengals, Fans Sound Off on Wild Walk-Off Win

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush and kicker Brett Maher are the toast of Texas after Sunday’s heroics in a 20-17 win over Cincinnati. It definitely was one of the most thrilling finishes on an NFL Sunday.

Rush, playing for injured starter Dak Prescott, stayed steady after the Bengals and Joe Burrow tied the game at 17-17 with a 19-play, 83-yard drive. A two-point play following the touchdown tied the game with less than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Then the Dallas Cowboys defense handed one final chance to Rush and the offense. That set up Maher’s 50-yard field goal as time expired.

Check out the kick for the walk-off win (please pardon the baseball term to describe a football victory).

Dallas Cowboys Fans Went Wild on Social Media

Cowboys fans weren’t imagining the game ending this way. After all, the team had a woeful start to the season. Tampa Bay handed Dallas a 19-3 loss at AT&T Stadium last Sunday night. Prescott broke his thumb late in the game. But even when he was healthy, the Cowboys offense was stagnant.

The Bengals very nearly won the Super Bowl in early February. So beating Cincinnati with Burrow under center seemed a tall task for a beleaguered group of Cowboys.

By game’s end, the Dallas Cowboys social media account was in an exclamation point kind of mood. The account tweeted: “Who dey?…. WE DEM BOYZ! Dallas Cowboys WIN at the buzzer!!!”

Cooper Rush is 2-0 on Comeback Wins

Rush is the former Central Michigan star who has served two stints on the Cowboys sidelines. Dallas signed him as a free agent back in 2017. Then the Cowboys waived him in 2020 to sign former Bengals QB Andy Dalton. They re-signed Rush before the 2021 season. And the reserve QB had himself a similar game last fall. With Prescott out with a calf injury, Rush led the Cowboys to a 20-16 come-from-behind win over Minnesota. His touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the final minute proved to be the game winner.

The Dallas Cowboys fans weren’t bashful with their thoughts about the improbable victory.

“The X factor is the QB. Exact same team the only change was the QB. I just don’t like Dak as the QB,” said one Cowboys follower.

Another wrote: “Yeah so I can’t handle this rollercoaster every week so if we could stop doing that that be great or else’s I’m going to have a heart attack.”

The Cowboys started the game with ease, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions. Then, the offense went stale. Fortunately, the Dallas defense kept the team in the game, sacking Burrow six times. Still, the Bengals launched a killer drive in the fourth quarter that stretched nearly the length of the field. It sliced 8 minutes, 54 seconds off the clock.

The Dallas defense pitched a three-and-out on Cincinnati’s final drive, allowing the Cowboys offense one final chance. Rush completed three straight passes. Then the Cowboys used a running play to get to the preferred hash mark. And Rush spiked the ball to give Maher the 50-yard attempt.

Cue the crazy, celebratory memes.