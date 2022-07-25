Dallas Cowboys Cornerback Kelvin Joseph Reportedly Cleared from Charges Following March Shooting Death

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been cleared of a murder charge that stems from a March drive-by shooting, according to a report. Yahoo Sports reported on the news on Monday.

A video appeared to show Joseph in a group engaging in an altercation outside a local bar on March 18. Following the altercation, another video picked up an SUV firing gunshots at another group. The gunfire struck and killed Cameron Ray.

Authorities identified Joseph as a person of interest. He met and cooperated with law enforcement during questioning. Joseph’s attorney stated that his client “had been in the vehicle” but was not the shooter.

Per the report, the Cowboys expect Joseph to arrive at training camp and be a full participant. The NFL is still monitoring the situation, as well.

Kelvin Joseph Takes to Twitter

There hadn’t been many updates regarding Kelvin Joseph’s situation since April. The cornerback provided some insight to the situation over the weekend, though.

On Sunday, Joseph sent out a tweet that read, “Thank God you always have the last word.” Following the reports on Monday, it appears the cornerback might’ve been tweeting about his situation involving the charges.

Thank God you always have the last word 🙏 #ykdavibe — Kelvin Joseph (@bossmanfat1) July 24, 2022

Head coach Mike McCarthy provided a vague update earlier this offseason.

“I understand the concern, and I just want you to know that when the situation occurred, we had a lot of internal conversation that was really in-depth,” he said, per Cowboys Country. “Based off the information we’ve been given, we felt it was important to support him.”

Joseph played in 10 games for the Cowboys last season, making two starts. He totaled 16 tackles and a pair of passes defended during his rookie campaign.

Dallas selected Joseph with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (second round). He started his college career at LSU before transferring to Kentucky.