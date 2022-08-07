dallas-cowboys-cornerback-trevon-diggs-deletes-twitter-after-training-camp-video-emerges

A quick search of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs on Twitter will lead you to highlights of his in training camp and a host of fan accounts.

What you won’t see is Diggs’ personal account. The standout of the Cowboys’ defense has apparently deactivated his account. Fans took notice of his account’s deactivation shortly after practice on Friday.

Trevon Diggs has deleted his Twitter account after multiple videos of him getting burned at Cowboys camp were shared today… 😅 pic.twitter.com/YN16lWvgeV — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) August 5, 2022

Friday’s practice just so happened to be when a video of Diggs getting beat in coverage emerged. Simi Fehoko, the Cowboys’ fifth-round selection in last year’s draft out of Stanford, burned Diggs on a fly route. Quarterback Dak Prescott found him deep with a perfect throw for a score during the one-on-one session.

Trevon Diggs is getting absolutely COOKED at Cowboys’ training camp 😳pic.twitter.com/o45g58yHzy — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) August 5, 2022

There was no safe zone for Diggs after that one, as rival fans began to put their two cents in on his coverage.

The difference is you have shown great WRs, Trevon Diggs got cooked by McDonald’s employees at practice https://t.co/l9CkvzzVPW — Mo (@LamarHeisman) August 6, 2022

Billy, this is Trevon Diggs. He’s a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys. His defect is that he gets torched by undrafted wide receivers. pic.twitter.com/PtBlYZiAZg — Parks (@FFParks) August 6, 2022

Trevon Diggs…. Really

Simi fekhoko



ARE YOU SEROUIS😭



how is he burning you bro😂 — Cooper Brooks (@cooperbrooks92) August 6, 2022

Trevon Diggs is One of the Most Scrutinized Players in the NFL

Trevon Diggs plays in Dallas — America’s Team. Thus, his play is under a microscope at all times. Diggs has recorded 14 interceptions through his first two seasons, with a league-leading eleven coming last year, but remains one of the most scrutinized players in the league.

Diggs’ coverage skills have been called into question, as Pro Football Focus gave him a 66.7 coverage grade and a 59.6 grade overall last season. For a first-team All-Pro selection, those numbers are hardly where you’d expect them to be.

Quarterbacks often looked his way, as Diggs faced 96 targets during the season. That was tied for fifth among cornerbacks. He surrendered 55 receptions, tied for 14th in the league.

What’s important to note, however, is that Diggs is just entering year three of his career. Turning 24 in September, Diggs is still very much in the developing process. Diggs figures to be even better as he grows in the league, as he has his sights on topping his production from last season.

“Most definitely [I can be better than a year ago],” Diggs said at practice last week, via CBS Sports. “I feel like I’ve grown up a lot. I know a lot of football. I’ve seen a lot of football now. So, it’s kind of natural to me, and I do kind of feel a lot better last year.”