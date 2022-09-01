Dallas Cowboys Cut Two QBs Ahead of 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Dallas Cowboys have put themselves in an interesting predicament ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season. Having only one quarterback on the roster is a route not many — or any — teams take.

In the words of Dodgeball‘s Pepper Brooks, “It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off.”

Dallas announced it cut backup quarterbacks Will Grier and Cooper Rush, leaving Dak Prescott as the lone QB on the roster. That likely means the Cowboys plan to sign another at some point before the Sept. 11 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Prescott is more than capable of leading the Cowboys offense in 2022, he has endured some injuries throughout his career. Keeping him as the only quarterback on the roster puts Dallas in a serious pinch (at least for now) if he’s injured at some point.

It’s unlikely that the Cowboys actually open their season against the Buccaneers with just one quarterback on the roster. But the clock ticks as the season approaches. Dallas needs to sign someone to provide at least some level of depth.

Dak Prescott Says He’s in ‘Best Shape Ever’

If there’s one promising note about the Dallas Cowboys having just one quarterback on the roster, it’s that one guy believes he’s in the best shape of his life. That’s what Dak Prescott told reporters back in July.

“I’m super excited,” Prescott said, per DallasCowboys.com. “A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in. So, it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”

Prescott used the offseason to improve his game in multiple facets. He says he hired a personal trainer to help get him back into shape for 2022.

That’s a big reason why the quarterback believes he’s in the best shape of his life.

“We work on these movements and stretches,” Prescott said. “I feel like, since the injury, I’ve trained more functional than I ever have. So, I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out.”

Prescott and the Cowboys open the season on the big stage. Dallas hosts Tampa Bay at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC in the prime-time game of Week 1.