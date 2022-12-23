Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams Taken to Hospital Following Car Accident in Texas

Sam Williams, rookie defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, was involved in a car accident in Texas that led to him being taken to the hospital. The good news is that he was not seriously injured in the accident. Williams has been a good addition to the Cowboys this season, contributing to the defense.

Plano Police Department said that the Cowboys DE was in a black Corvette in the city of Plano, according to TMZ Sports. That’s not far from the team facility which is in Frisco. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. when a vehicle tried to turn in front of oncoming traffic.

Williams, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, did not suffer serious injuries. However, both were taken to a nearby hospital. No drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident according to police. An investigation is ongoing, though.

The Cowboys are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. The top teams in the NFC East, these two rivals have a bone to pick with one another at the end of the year. Dallas is going to hope that Sam Williams is back for them by the time they play this Saturday.

The former Ole Miss Rebel has 20 total tackles, including three sacks this season and a forced fumble.

Sam Williams, Cowboys Facing Jalen Hurt-less Eagles

For Sam Williams and the Cowboys’ defense, they might have an easier job on Saturday than previously thought. The Eagles offense is elite. Nothing to scoff at. A.J. Brown and others have made sure of that. Of course, Jalen Hurts is a big part of that equation.

The word is that Hurts is uncertain heading into the weekend. With a nagging injury, Philly would rather have a healthy quarterback to finish the season, not to mention the playoffs, than risk anything against the Cowboys. While this rivalry might be missing a major player, don’t expect it to be any less exciting.

Hopefully, this accident doesn’t have an effect on Sam Williams and his game. The Cowboys would like to have him active and picking up tackles. No matter who the quarterback is, Williams is looking to get to them and potentially force a fumble.