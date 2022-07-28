Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Makes Strong Statement Regarding Future with Organization

The 2022 season could be a big one for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The NFL star enters the final year of guaranteed contract money, making his future with the organization uncertain.

While folks like you and me can speculate about Elliott’s future in Dallas, that’s not his focus right now. Instead, the running back is keeping his mind on football — and taking it one day at a time.

“I think it is a big season, but I think you can’t look too far down the road,” Elliott said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “I think if I focus on every day, if I focus on having a good day of camp, if I focus on taking it week by week, I think everything will handle itself. And I don’t think there’s really a reason to look that far down the road. I think if I handle my business every day, then I’ll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season.”

In 2019, Elliott signed a six-year extension with the Cowboys worth $90 million — averaging out to $15 million per year. But this year marks the last season he’ll receive any guaranteed money ($12.4 million). If he fails to produce at a high level, there’s a chance Dallas looks for other options.

Even though his production has slipped (slightly), Elliott is still a big name at the running back position. Whether it’s with Dallas or another organization, there would likely be plenty of suitors for his services.

Ezekiel Elliott is Still Performing Well in Dallas

Are the thoughts of Ezekiel Elliott’s dip in production a bit of an overreaction? Probably. Even though he’s not producing at the level he was earlier in his career, he’s still a 1,000-yard rusher.

Last season, Elliott totaled 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Cowboys in 17 games. He tallied 287 receiving yards and two additional scores. It’s not as if he’s lost his touch entirely.

Plus, Dallas has a quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, making life a little bit easier on the rushing attack. There’s more balance there, allowing Elliott to carry a lesser load for the Cowboys offense.

Over the course of his six-year career, Elliott has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark four times. His career-low in rushing yards is 979. He’s scored 10 touchdowns or more three times.

Looking at the numbers, maybe the speculation is all for nothing.