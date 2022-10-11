Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Offers Explicit Take on QB Controversy

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) know who their QB1 is. Those on the outside might spend hours breaking it down, but to those inside the building, the answer is clear. Cooper Rush might be 4-0 this season, but a healthy Dak Prescott is the guy.

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, following Dallas’ 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) on Sunday. “Dak is our guy.”

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a far more thorough answer when asked about the “quarterback controversy.” Elliott threw an expletive in his answer in response to those “disrespecting” the Cowboys.

“We’re the Cowboys, we’re used to the disrespect,” Elliott said, via Jim Trotter of NFL.com. “People always got something to say about us. But, I mean, f— ’em. All we care about is what’s in this locker room and what’s in our building. We don’t really care about the outside noise.”

Dak Prescott Nearing Return to Dallas Cowboys?

Prescott injured the right thumb of his throwing hand in the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) in Week 1. Initial prognosis called for Prescott to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after he underwent surgery. All along, however, there’s been optimism that Prescott could return earlier than expected. This time last week, Jones said that Prescott was unable to grip the ball well enough to play.

The focus now turns to Week 6 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) and if Prescott can improve enough to get back under center.

“Dak is going to get better this week,” Jones said. “I have no idea whether he’ll line up against Philadelphia, but he’ll get better. And what’s inspirational here is that we’ve got a lot of good players here that didn’t play today that we’ve got help on the way with. Cooper Rush and the Dak Prescott syndrome, so to speak, is a fingerprint of this team.”

Prescott will have a doctors appointment on Tuesday to determine his status for the week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he wants Prescott to get a full week of practice in before playing.

“That’s what I’d like to see and I think it’s a practical approach,” McCarthy said. “You look at his particular injury and it’s to his strong hand and so forth. The biggest thing for Dak is just to make sure the ball is coming off his hand the way he’s accustomed to coming off his hand. So he’ll continue to work that way starting Monday.”