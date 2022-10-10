dallas-cowboys-fans-react-to-cooper-rush-remaining-undefeated-after-win-against-rams

It only was a month ago that Dallas Cowboys fans thought they’d hit rock bottom. Dak Prescott hurt his thumb in the opener, and the team needed journeyman Cooper Rush to steady the season while the starting quarterback recuperated from surgery.

But now, it’s Dak-who? as Rush and the ‘Boys improved to 4-1 for the season. In fact, Rush is 5-0 as a starter. His first victory as QB1 came last November, when he led the Cowboys to a comeback win over Minnesota. Now, add the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to the Cooper Rush victims list. Dallas, playing at SoFi Stadium, knocked off the Rams, 22-9.

So there was Rush under center as the Cowboys did their Landry Victory Formation. That’s an old-school nod to the late legendary coach Tom Landry. But few fans thought the Cowboys would have the luxury with Prescott on the bench.

How are Cowboys fans reacting? Their collective feet have yet to hit the Texas dirt. The next opponent is arch-rival Philadelphia led by Texas native Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are a perfect 5-0.

One fan tweeted: “Cooper Rush is the next Tom Brady.” (OK, he’s probably not. As soon as the swelling goes down in Prescott’s thumb, Rush is back to the bench).

Rush is so good he even has a Twitter satire account called Arrogant Cooper Rush. The account posted: “Look at this beautiful handoff. You’re welcome.” That was the TD scored by Tony Pollard.

Look at this beautiful handoff. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/V1MMp7cfEv — Arrogant Cooper Rush (@ArrogantDak) October 9, 2022

Fox Sports Host Noted Cooper Rush Is Turnover Free in Victory Streak

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless tweeted “Cooper Rush, the undrafted “fraud,” is now 5-0 in his career – 4-0 this season without a turnover. No interceptions, no lost fumbles. Two big drops cost him stats today. Wasn’t protected. But I love the way he operates this offense so cleanly and confidently.”

Cooper Rush, the undrafted "fraud," is now 5-0 in his career – 4-0 this season without a turnover. No interceptions, no lost fumbles. Two big drops cost him stats today. Wasn't protected. But I love the way he operates this offense so cleanly and confidently. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 9, 2022

Now, it should be noted that Cooper Rush wasn’t solely responsible for the Cowboys’ win. Dallas beat the Rams with a tenacious defense, some terrific special teams play and an effective rushing game. Rush serves as a game manager. He completed only 10 passes out of 16 attempts for 102 yards.

Dorance Armstrong’s forced a fumble and blocked a punt against the Los Angeles Rams. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Dallas defense sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford five times and intercepted him once. Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong forced a fumble, which was returned by DeMarcus Lawrence for a 19-yard scoop-and-score. Armstrong also blocked a punt, which led to a Cowboys field goal.

Dallas safety Malik Hooker picked off Stafford late in the game to end any LA hopes of a comeback.

It all sets up a key road game at Philadelphia. Most fans didn’t think the Cowboys would be relevant in mid-October with Prescott nursing a surgically-repaired thumb. It’s still not clear whether Prescott will be healthy enough to play against the Eagles. But did you hear? Cooper Rush is 5-0.